In one of my past articles, I mentioned Integrated Pest Management. That is a system that helps farmers target their use of crop protectants to prevent overuse. One method that has shown to be helpful is use of a puffer system that emits pheromones in the orchard.
There is an insect called the Oriental Fruit Moth. Its larva love to feed on immature peaches, pears and apples. The adults enjoy the fresh shoots of these same trees.
Over the years, farmers have used fewer broad spectrum pesticides, preferring to target various insects. Also, insects have adapted to some of these sprays, making them less effective.
Larva invading the fruit can be a huge problem. It destroys the fruit, which than cannot be sold. Sometimes, there is no secondary or processing market for that fruit. So the larva have taken away the income from the fruit after the farmer has spent the money to prune the trees, maintain the orchards and sometimes even pick the fruit.
Wouldn’t it be great if the eggs weren't laid in the first place? Then there would be no larva to harm the fruit. That is the point of the puffer system.
Scientists were able to figure out which pheromone makes the female Oriental Fruit Moth attractive to the male.
That pheromone is then put into a device that randomly sprays it around the orchard. As a result, you have these dazed and confused males wandering around the orchards. They cannot find the females, cannot fertilize the eggs, and thus no larva.
By using a pheromone specific to this pest, other beneficial insects flourish and do their job in the food chain.
Where in the orchards are these puffers? Farmers put them high in the trees around the orchard. Not in every tree, but spaced to cover a certain area.
As you enjoy your fresh peaches this season, know they were grown the best way possible to provide a healthy product and a healthy environment.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from.
