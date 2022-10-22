Did you know that the Buffalo Bills have an official apple? It is called “Snapdragon” and it is being picked right now on farms here in Niagara County.
Snapdragon is an offspring of Honeycrisp. It was developed at the Geneva Experimental Station, part of the Cornell University School of Agriculture and Life Sciences. While it is primarily an eating apple, it does well in salads.
How is a new apple variety developed? It starts with determining which apples have characteristics that will go well together or will eliminate flaws in one of the apples. Then, during bloom, the pollen from one chosen parent is used to pollinate the blossom of the other parent. The resulting seeds are planted. After four or five years the fruit is ready to harvest and evaluate.
One fact that surprise a lot of people is that every one of those test trees is different from the others even though they have the same parents. Think of it this way: your parents have the same genetics, yet you and your siblings are different.
Those test apples are then analyzed and slowly but surely weeded out until only a few remain. It takes many test trees to find an apple that is an improvement in taste, flavor, color, crunch or whatever characteristic the breeder wants.
Once an apple is found, the resulting trees are cloned. A bud from that tree is budded on the rootstock of another tree. All fruit trees are propagated this way. It is the only way to ensure that every apple tree of the new variety is genetically the same.
How long does this take? According to Dr. Susan Brown of Cornell University, developing Snapdragon was a 12-year process, which is standard in the world of apple breeding. “If you’re a fan of Honeycrisp apples, Snapdragon is similar,” she said. “It has a crisp texture. The cells rupture rather than separate, which give it a real crunchiness.”
Being an apple developed here in New York state, Snapdragon is unique in other ways. It is a managed variety. A group of New York farmers bought the rights to grow and market this apple from Cornell University. Only farmers in the group are allowed to have it on their farms.
How can it be certain that only those farmers have it? Snapdragon is DNA fingerprinted. Like any software, book or other registered product, anyone caught with it that does not have a license to grow it is subject to fines. About 75% of the apple growers in Niagara County are partners in the group that own Snapdragon.
According to the New York Apple Association, Snapdragon is a new New York apple characterized by “monster crunch” and you’ll love the spicy/sweet flavor. It is an extra sweet apple, with hints of vanilla and spice. The association classifies it as two-napkin juicy with a crispy texture.
So next time Josh Allen snaps that football, take a bite of Snapdragon!
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and, as the proprietor of the Winery at Marjim Manor, wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
