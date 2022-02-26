March is Agriculture Month. To celebrate, the Niagara County Farm Bureau along with the other county Farm Bureaus are volunteering to come to schools, scout groups and other organizations to share the story of Farmer Will Allen and the Growing Table.
Niagara County Farm Bureau has a cadre of people ready to visit, share the book and answer questions. The program is now in its 15th year and past books have included “Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish,” which explores a dairy farm, “Full of Beans: Henry Ford grows a car,” which explains the uses of soybeans, and “Right this very minute,” the story of how someone is agriculture is doing something to bring food to you every minute of the day.
Farmer Will Allen is a real person who grew up helping his family grow vegetables. He went on to be a professional basketball player and went into the business world. But the pull of the land drew him back. There were six empty greenhouses in Milwaukee. He purchased them and figured out how to restore the land and grow vegetables for the surrounding community.
The Growing Table goes on to explain composting and why worms are important. Community involvement becomes key. Many neighborhood children participate in the process. Eventually, he adds poultry and other livestock. Naming his farm “Growing Power,” Allen keeps expanding to get good food into the hands of as many people as he can.
John King, president of Niagara County Farm Bureau, is excited about the book program. "Agricultural education for the youngest minds is vital today more than ever; when more and more people become further removed from the farm, understanding our farms becomes that much harder," he said. "Our goal is to connect the next generation to where their food comes from and help our farms be close to their customers as well as the next generation.
"This is also one of those moments that our Farm Bureau board members really look forward to doing each year, especially after the limitations from Covid.
"We plan on reading to several second and third grade classrooms throughout Niagara County such as, but not limited to, Lockport, Roy-Hart, DeSales, Newfane and many others."
If you would like to schedule your class or group for a presentation, contact Elaine Barnett at 716-735-7791 or email info@niagaracountyfarmbureau.com. You can also contact me and I’ll get the ball rolling for you.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
