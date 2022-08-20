One hot July night, I woke up about 1 a.m. to the sound of a motor that seemed to be stuck. After looking out the window, I saw lights across the road back in a field. It was a combine. That field was 200 acres of peas. Remember, an acre is a football field with one endzone.
In doing research, I discovered that as soon as they are ready to harvest, peas need to be harvested. The harvest window is very narrow. In fact, a few hours can make a difference in quality.
Let’s go through the entire season of peas from planting to harvesting.
The first step is getting the land ready. This needs to be done as early in the season as is possible. The earlier, the better. Peas are usually planted in clay loams. If the soil is too sandy, the water will run away from the plants. One resource peas need in abundance is water. Sometimes, the peas are a rotation crop, planted after something that takes more tillage. Often the soil is plowed to work in the remains of the previous crop.
A field of peas can be planted by hand. You walk across the field and toss handfuls of pea seed as you go. If that seems to be inefficient, you are correct. The seeds are usually not spread evenly and it is time consuming. A grain drill can be pulled behind a tractor. In this case, the seeds are planted in even rows and the drill can be set to plant the seed as deeply as needed.
As with other fruits and vegetables, peas have their own variety list. Most peas are snap peas (the ones you take out of the pod) or snow peas (the ones where you eat the pod). The varieties within these two types take various times to grow and have other flavor and color qualities.
Peas, like other plants, are subject to various disease and insect damages. Therefore, most seed is pretreated so that it will be given a chance to germinate. Also, the farmers at times will protect the crop depending on the problems they encounter. Thus Integrated Pest Management is taken to another crop.
Peas take about two months to grow. Commercially, they are planted in blocks and the plants stay close to the ground.
Now, back to where I started: harvest. To harvest peas, a combine is used. You’ve probably seen this huge machine going down the road with giant forks on the front. The combine goes up and down the rows. The forks separate the peas (or beans or whatever) from the stems. Then, the peas are sent through an enclosed conveyor to a truck. When the truck is full, the peas are taken to be processed. The chafe is left in the field to be incorporated when it is next plowed. Depending on the variety and the season, about 1,000 to 1,500 pounds of peas will be harvested from an acre.
What happens to the peas after they are harvested? There are various processing plants throughout Western New York. Some peas are flash frozen and some are canned. While you may not know which are which in the grocery store, if you look for the COOL (country of origin label) and it says USA, it might just contain peas from Niagara County.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and, as the proprietor of the Winery at Marjim Manor, wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
