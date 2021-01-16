OUTSTANDING IN HER FIELD: In praise of trees, Tu B’shevat

Happy New Year! As we enter 2021, my resolution is to get back on track with my Aggie Culture articles. If you have suggestions for articles on local agricultural topics, I’d love to hear them.
I know there is snow on the ground, and the weather is cold, so this is not a time when we think about trees in full bloom. However, in late January or early February, there is a holiday that celebrates trees. It is a different type of arbor day.
As many of you know, I am Jewish. Since we started fruit farming, this holiday takes on many more meanings for me.
What is this holiday? It is called Tu B’shevat, literally the 15th of Shevat. Jewish holidays are based on a lunar calendar, which is why the date appears to move from year to year. Yes, this holiday is named for the day of the month on which it occurs.
How do we celebrate? We have a ceremony called a Seder, which means order. In a certain order, we talk about trees and what role they play in our lives. We also enjoy various fruits. Every good gathering has food, after all.
On each table are three plates. One contains fruits with a pit: cherries, peaches and plums, for example. The second contains fruit with a peel: oranges, grapefruit and sometimes nuts. The third contains fruits that can be completely consumed: strawberries, blueberries, apples. We also have both white and red wine or grape juice on the table.
We start with a glass of white wine or grape juice. After all, it is winter and often there is snow on the ground. Each person is served the fruits that come with a peel. We talk about planting trees and the life cycles of trees. For example, when a fruit tree is planted it takes three years before there is a full crop. We talk about varieties of fruit, changing farming methods and what it takes to take fruit to market.
For the second part, we pour a bit of red wine or grape juice on top of the white wine/juice. It represents getting closer to spring. As we eat fruits with a pit, we talk about ecology. How do farmers, as steward of the land, maintain and protect it? We talk about other kinds of trees and their role in maintaining the environment.
As we enjoy the fruits that can be completely consumed, we talk about other uses for trees: furniture, homes, landscaping. We also add a bit more red wine or grape juice to the glass. We might discuss how this has changed over the years. For example, recycling paper products.
Finally, we have a glass of red wine or grape juice and talk about the future. What we can do to preserve trees, to shop locally, to maintain land. While it would be great to plant a tree, that usually isn’t possible in January. Instead, we plant parsley, usually in a paper cup. Parsley grows quickly and has large leaves. It also will be ready to use at the Passover Seder.
While we will not be celebrating Tu B’shevat together this year, hopefully by 2022 we can host an event. It would be wonderful to share our ideas and get questions answered. If you have questions about this holiday or want more details, let me know.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.