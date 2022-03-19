Did you know that maple sap is only harvested in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada? Why is that, you might wonder. The simple answer is: the climate. As we move from winter to spring, the nights are chilly and the days are warm. That allows the sap in the maple trees to start to flow. No other regions have this type of climate this time of year.
Farmers with sugar maple trees set up a system of taps to harvest the sweet sap. They bore a hole about the size of a AAA battery and insert a tap into the tree. A tap looks like a tiny spigot. Some farmers hang buckets on each spigot. The filled buckets are then hauled to the sugar house to be processed. Other farmers use tubing. The tubing connects to the spigots and uses gravity to allow the sap to flow to the sugar house. The size of the farm, the lay of the land and the size of the work force are some of the factors farmers use to determine which method is best.
The sap, although sweet, is very watery. Therefore, it is processed through an evaporator. This piece of equipment has a large, shallow pan to hold the sap over a heating unit. This allows the water to be boiled away leaving thick syrup behind. It takes between 40 and 50 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.
You might wonder how much sap a farmer gets from one tree. The average is 15 gallons. So, doing the math, for every three trees with taps, you get one gallon of maple syrup.
Have you ever noticed that maple syrup comes in different colors, from light to dark? Early in the season, sap tends to be lighter. Also, not all sugar maple trees are the same. Think of them like apple trees. Each apple tree produces a different variety of apple. Maple trees are the same.
To continue with the process, the syrup is bottled warm and can be kept on the shelf. After opening, it should be refrigerated.
If you’d like to see the process in action, go to www.NYSMaple.com to either watch the videos or find a maple producer near you. There are many in Western New York.
While there, you can learn about the different ways maple syrup can be used. It can be made into candy (my favorite way!), spun into cotton candy, and added to cider or hard cider for flavor. Of course, it can used traditionally on your pancakes or French toast.
One more fun fact to know: the sugar maple is New York state’s official tree.
Have a favorite recipe using maple syrup? How about a fun experience visiting a Maple Farm? Let me know. And, as always, if there is a Niagara County grown product you’d like to know about, let me know that, too.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
