OUTSTANDING IN HER FIELD: Niagara County's plan for agriculture and farmland protection

What is one crop that a farmer can always make a profit on? Houses. Unfortunately, doing that takes land out of production. Since no more land can be produced, that is a problem. So how do we ensure that land is protected for agricultural use?
The quick answer is: Put it in an ag district. In 1971, New York State first adopted legislation to protect land used for farming. Every county was tasked with creating an Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board. Districts were created and land that was used for agriculture was placed in a district to protect it. Today, Niagara County has seven such districts and they are reviewed every eight years.
Who serves on such a board? The law states that each board must consist of 11 members, four of whom represent active farms. The others include a representative of agribusiness, a member of a land preservation organization, the county Soil and Water Conservation District chairperson, a county legislator, a county cooperative extension agent, the county planning director and the county director of real property tax services.
Although the districts must be reviewed every eight years, the board will meet to consider changes to the district. Each county chooses an annual 30-day period when additions can be considered. Land can only be removed during the eight-year review. Either way, there is a system of checks and balances with public hearings and other notices. The main focus of the board, as its name implies, is protecting the land.
To that end, Niagara County has an Agricultural and Farmland Protection Plan. Updated in 2019, members of various stakeholder groups were included in its creation. Farmers were interviewed and completed surveys. Consumers were surveyed. Tours were taken of many farm operations and input was requested at the annual county fair.
The report concluded that “Agriculture is one of Niagara County’s most important economic development sectors. More than 760 farms in Niagara County generate a market value of more than $122 million in sales and employ approximately 1,000 individuals. Its high quality soils and relatively moderate Upstate climate along Lake Ontario help to make it one of the most productive agricultural areas in New York State”
In developing the plan, the group looked at four main areas: (1) production agriculture; (2) agritourism and local and regional food markets; (3) attracting new farmers and retaining existing ones; and (4) marketing and education. Their stated vision is: “Agriculture is a key component of Niagara County’s economy and future economic development activities; Protection of agricultural and farmland is important to retain opportunities for economic development and to provide opportunities for jobs; and Promotion of current agricultural activities and future opportunities in agriculture will facilitate the long term viability of Agriculture in Niagara County."
The plan does include many recommendations and possible projects. As much as I enjoyed reading it and would love to include more here, the report is 92 pages long! So instead, I’ll reflect on other aspects in the future. If you are too impatient and want to read the entire report, here’s the website: http://cceniagaracounty.org/agriculture/niagara-agriculture-plan.
Last month I gave you a quiz about Niagara County agriculture currently. This month we have the plan for the future. After all, no matter what our role in life, the farmer feeds us all.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com.
