When I was running errands a month ago, I saw a field with black plastic in neat rows. It ran from one end to the other. After some research, I found out it was spinach. I didn’t know spinach was grown here and wanted to know more. I reached out to the farmer, Jeff Hiller, and here’s what I learned.
Spinach is planted in October. Hiller Farm uses a special planter that is a two-row vacuum. It plants the seeds in nice, neat rows. The first crop is in November. They do a picking right before the cold weather sets in.
The variety is rugged and can be exposed to winter weather without any cover or protection.
In early April, the care routine begins. They start with fertilizer to aid its growth. If needed, the field is weeded by hand.
One important thing to know is that because it is so early in the season, there are very few insects. Spraying is not necessary since the grower does not need to protect it from damage.
Within a few weeks, the spinach is ready for harvest. Sometimes, the first picking is of the larger leaves. This is done by hand. If the crop is fuller, a harvest knife is used to cut the plant. Either way, a two-inch plant is left behind. That will allow the spinach to regenerate for many more pickings.
How many pickings? That will depend on the weather. Once it warms up, the spinach will bolt or go to seed. Then it is time to stop for this year.
Once the spinach is harvested, it is rinsed and bagged for immediate sale. It is one of those vegetables that is best when fresh.
In researching spinach in New York, I also learned that it is one of the crops that can be grown in a greenhouse. In fact, in many places in eastern New York, locally grown spinach is promoted as an indoor crop.
Growing up with the Popeye cartoons, I remember how a can of spinach gave him super strength. Spinach is one of those vegetables that can give you many nutrients. Says the USDA: “Spinach ranks as one of the most nutrient-dense of all foods. At just 7 calories per uncooked cup, it is is an excellent source of folate, and vitamins K, C, A, E and B-6. It’s also a good source of iron magnesium, riboflavin and potassium. While cooking spinach somewhat degrades its folate and vitamin C content, cooked spinach provides higher levels of vitamin A and iron than raw. Traditionally just the leaves of the spinach are eaten, though the roots are also edible.”
There are a number of spinach dishes that I make regularly. This nutritional information and the fact that it is grown locally inspires me to find more ways to use it. Do you have a favorite way to enjoy spinach? Let me know. Maybe I’ll do a recipe column.
