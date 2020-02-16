When you walk into the produce department of a grocery store today, you see a plethora of apples, in many varieties, bagged, loose, from New York and some other places. I'm old enough to remember when we were lucky to have one or two varieties from which to choose as we got into the spring of the year. How do we ensure that the apples you get long after they are picked are just as fresh and crisp as when they were harvested? Controlled Atmosphere Storage.
CA, as farmers commonly call it, is a process that basically puts the fruit to sleep. Think of a large warehouse with huge rooms. Each room has a garage door that comes down and seals the room so it is air-tight. As apples are picked, the rooms are filled with totes of apples. A tote is a wooden or plastic bin that holds about 20 bushels of apples.
The rooms are filled according the packer's instructions. Sometimes, all varieties are in one room. Other rooms can be filled with one producer's fruit. The bins are stacked and organized until the room is full. Once the room is full, closed and sealed, inert nitrogen gas is pumped in to drive out the oxygen. The air that is all around us and that we breathe is 78% nitrogen and 21% oxygen. The air in the sealed apple storage room is adjusted to about 2% oxygen by increasing the nitrogen level.
At the same time the apples are cooled to about 33 degrees. Between the low oxygen and low temperature, the apples go to sleep. This slows the ripening process and keeps the apples tasty and firm.
Think of it this way: If you purchase a bag of apples and put some in a bowl on the counter and some in your refrigerator, which get soft sooner? For maximum freshness, apples should be stored in the coldest part of your refrigerator.
Through years of practice, farmers have figured out which varieties of apples store well and which should be sold sooner. We have even found differences between orchards of the same variety. They have also found at what stage of ripeness the apple needs to be picked, if it's going to store for long periods of time, for maximum flavor and firmness.
Because of all this effort by the grower, you can purchase locally grown apples almost year-round. Please look for them in your local store.
Want to know more about New York apples? Information about varieties, recipes and more can be found at www.applesfromNY.com.
P.S. Most of these articles are based on questions I’'ve been asked or topics that other farmers have let me know are important. If you have a topic to suggest, email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com .
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.