As you drive by farmers’ fields in the spring and fall, after a heavy rain, you may see water running out of the field by way of drainage ditches. Farmers have known since the beginning of agriculture that getting excess water out of a field is very important for most crops. If the field is well drained, crops can be planted earlier in the spring. Not only that, but yields are higher and fall harvest is easier. Perennial crops live longer and are healthier.
When there is a wet spot in a field of corn or wheat, it can be seen clearly. You’ll see corn stalk after corn stalk, and then an empty spot. Tiling can ensure even growth throughout the field by draining those soggier areas.
Niagara County is one of the flattest counties in New York state. Keeping a field well drained is more of a challenge because of this fact. There is a lot of land in Niagara County that has great soils, if only they were drained better. Ditches created by farmers can only improve the drainage so much. The next step a farmer can take to improve drainage of a field is to install underground drainage tile.
Tiling the land goes back to Roman times, when clay drainage systems were first installed. Tiling was introduced to New York in the 1830s by an immigrant from Scotland, John Johnston. He laid clay tiles on his farm in Seneca County and increased his yield of wheat from 12 bushels per acre to 60.
Throughout Niagara County, there are many tiling systems. Some farms still have and use the clay tiles that are more than 100 years old. They work well as long the tiles are not damaged or the outlet is not blocked. Newer systems are made of perforated plastic pipe that is placed three to five feet below the surface.
Determining where and how deep to place the tiling is a science. Most farmers work with the Soil and Water Conservation District to carefully plan the best layouts for the tile. To make the decision about tiling, a number of factors are considered. These include the type of soil, the slope of the land, and the crop to be planted or the crops that will rotate on the piece. Because our area is so flat, some tile lines are too deep to drain into a ditch or creek next to the field. In that case, farmers add a pump station to pump the excess water from the tile line and into a ditch.
After considering these factors, a map is drawn for the tile lines. Often, there is one main line with many laterals. Think of it as a tree on the side with the trunk and branches with the water starting in the branches and flowing down to the trunk. Modern machinery and the use of GPS make this a more efficient process than in the past.
Whether the ditches are on top of the ground or drainage tile under the ground, know that this is one more method farmers use to protect the land while maximizing their production.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com.
