Strawberries are one of my favorite fruits. It is finally strawberry season in Western New York. I’ve been drooling, looking at the pictures of beautiful strawberries from friends’ farms farther south. Given that the season is only about three weeks, I’ll be hustling to get some.
Here are some factors that farmers consider before planting strawberries.
— Where should strawberries be planted? Make sure the soil is well drained and has direct sunlight. There should be space for the plants to sprawl. Strawberries replant themselves by sending out runners and you need enough room for them.
— When should they be planted? Once the frost is out of the ground and it's easy to plow is the best time. This usually means sometime in April in Niagara County. It is important to note that you do not want a crop the first year. The plants need a chance to establish themselves. In fact, most farmers pick off any blossoms during that time.
Strawberries do not like competition. Weeding is essential. They also need water, lots of water. Often you’ll see strawberry plants with black plastic around them or a lot of mulch. This keeps the water around the roots and quashes many weeds.
Because the plants are close to the ground, there are a number of pests and diseases that can destroy a crop. Therefore, there are many protectants that farmers use. As you may remember from past articles, farmers are actually licensed to apply the various chemicals. Most of them also use some form of IPM, Integrated Pest Management. While you may be able to find organic strawberries, keep in mind what organic means. It does not mean no spray. Organic means the crop is protected or fertilized with substances found in nature.
As with other fruits, strawberries are hand picked. There are a few u-pick operations in the area, but the fruit you find at farmers markets is all picked by hand. There is no machine that can handle the delicate fruit. If you are looking for locally grown fruit, check out Cornell Cooperative Extension’s webpage of local farmers market. Go to cceniagaracounty.org, then click on Agriculture, then click the farmers market link.
Now that strawberries are in season, the fresh fruit season in Western New York has begun. There will be a fruit picked from now through November 1, when apple harvest ends. Enjoy this local bounty.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and, as the proprietor of the Winery at Marjim Manor, wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
