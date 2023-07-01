“Those apple trees are small!”
That is a comment I hear frequently about the trees around the winery. “How do you get them so small?” is another question that pops up. So what is the answer?
Fruit trees are actually two different trees grafted together. The rootstock determines the size of the overall tree. Depending on the rootstock, the tree would be standard, semi-dwarf or dwarf. There are various rootstocks that a farmer can select within those categories.
When a farmer decides to plant an orchard, the first decision is what size tree. The next is what variety. To put it simply, fruit trees are clones. A bud from the variety of fruit is inserted into the rootstock in a nursery. It is then grown there for one to two years until it is ready to be shipped and transplanted into an orchard.
To get the buds, the farmer will take a branch from an apple variety they like and use those buds. Because the buds are from the same tree, they will be the same.
Why don’t farmers use seeds? When you cut open an apple, to use that fruit as an example, you will see five seeds. If you freeze and then plant those seeds, you will get 5 different apples, for the same reason that you and your siblings are different. Same genetic pool, but not the same traits coming through.
So, in order to have every tree be the exact same, the farmer inserts bud into the rootstock and seals it in. The entire above-ground part of the tree will be grown from that single bud.
I know I used apples as an example, but the same is tree of cherries, peaches and other fruit. In fact, this technology is being used with even tomatoes and other crops as well.
Smaller fruit trees can be planted closer together and come into production faster. While the yield of fruit per tree may be lower, overall yields by the acre are higher. Other advantages are easier pruning and picking. Ladders are used less frequently, which saves time and is safer for the pickers.
You have to remember that, except for tart cherries, fruit is picked by hand. All pruning is done by hand. Mechanical pickers are being developed, but are not available for use yet.
Pruning the smaller trees focuses on a number of issues, first of all, spacing the fruit. Each tree is pruned so that each branch has a purpose. Also, sunlight has to get in to color the fruit.
With all these steps, how long does it take for a fruit tree to be in full production? Most trees take about three years. This means that a farmer has to contract for the trees from a nursery, get them delivered, plant them and care for them for at least that long before getting the first crop. After all that, what happens if a variety of fruit goes out of favor? A farmer has a couple of choices. One is to take out the orchard. Another is to remove the variety of fruit and rebud it to another variety.
If you got to a U-pick operation this year, look down near the ground. See if you can find the bud union, that is, the spot where the rootstock and variety meet. It often looks like a large knot on the trunk of the tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.