Over the past few weeks, I’ve been asked a number of questions about peaches at Bittner-Singer Orchards. Here are some of the more frequently asked questions and the answers.
Why don’t the peaches in a can feel or taste like the peaches on the farm stand?
They are actually two different kinds of peaches. The canned peaches are firmer and have a non-melting flesh. They can be peeled and sliced and remain firm. Fresh peaches have a softer flesh that cannot hold up when processed. The firmer peaches are a variety called baby gold. There are many varieties of the peaches often sold for fresh eating. Personally, I like both.
Sometimes, getting the pit out of the peach is hard. Why is that?
The nomenclature for these peaches is simple: freestone or clingstone. Just like the name implies, a freestone peach has a pit that will basically fall out when you slice it. The meat of a clingstone peach doesn’t want to let go.
I don’t like that fuzz on peaches. Why is it there?
The peach fuzz actually protects the fruit. It’s a natural defense against insects and weather. If you really don’t like the fuzz, eat a nectarine. A nectarine genetically is a peach without the fuzz.
What are those funny peaches with the pits that stick out?
Those are donut or flat peaches. They tend to be a bit smaller, but have a wonderful, sweet flavor.
Are all peaches yellow?
Most peaches have yellow flesh. However, there are a number of varieties of peaches with white flesh. They tend to be a bit sweeter.
Do we grow peaches in Niagara County?
Because of the proximity to Lake Ontario, we have a perfect microclimate to grow peaches. We also have the proper soils for them. Peach trees do not like to stand in water. They need well drained soil. They also don’t take very cold winter temperatures well. Because of the lake, our temperatures stay within a range that allows peaches to flourish.
Where did peaches originate?
Actually, peaches originated in Asia. There are stories in Chinese mythology that promote peaches as a symbol of longevity. From there, they were brought to Europe and the Spanish brought them to North America.
When are peaches harvested?
In Niagara County, we start at the end of July and go through the middle of September. The Lewiston Peach Festival is the culmination of our season.
What crop or livestock would you like to learn more about? Let me know and that could become a future column.
