After I write one of these columns, I receive a flurry of emails and phone calls. People share their memories with me about the crop. Others ask more questions. Some suggest topics for future columns. Others ask where they can get more information.
In response to that last question, I have the perfect opportunity for everyone: The Niagara County Fair. When my children were younger, they exhibited at the fair. We spent days there with their animals, exploring the other sections and, of course, enjoying the food. The complete fair schedule will be out soon, so check the Cornell Cooperative Extension website at http://cceniagaracounty.org or watch this paper next week.
One of the unique features of our fair is that it is a youth fair. When you visit, it will be the young people who will answer your questions and explain their project. Although different animal shows are on different days, the animals are present during the entire event. Therefore, there will be someone to answer your questions.
Walking through the animal barns, you will see beef cows and dairy cows. Not sure why they are different? Wonder what breed they are? Ask the exhibitor — he or she will be happy to explain. The same can be said of the swine, sheep, goats, rabbits and fowl that are exhibited. They all have their special areas, so be prepared to take your time and walk through.
Showing each of the animals involves different skills. These young people have worked for months with their animal to get them ready for the show ring. Ask what they did to prepare the animal. Find out what they think the judge will be looking for. What are they feeding the animal and what else do they do to take care of it? You would be amazed how much time, effort and knowledge goes into getting animals ready for fair.
If you do attend one of the shows, you’ll realize the pattern of each class. After showing their animals and following the judge’s instructions, ribbons will be awarded. The judge will then take the time and explain why he or she placed the animals in the order they are. They will talk about the features of the animals and, in the case of showmanship, what each person did to show their animal to the best advantage.
There are also displays of horticultural products. Each entry will have a card and a ribbon. In these cases, each fruit or vegetable has a different standard. How well did that entry meet the standard? There is usually someone involved with the program who can answer your questions.
The tractor displays were always a hit with my family. Take some time to walk through and see both the antique and modern machinery. They come in many sizes depending on the designated use. Our orchard tractors are much smaller than the tractors used to plant corn or wheat. What other equipment is there?
Visit the farmer’s market and take home some local produce. Have locally grown roasted corn. Find the other local products at the milk bar. See the creative crafts, many of which relate to the production agriculture exhibits.
So now, here is your homework. After you visit the fair, let me know what you experienced. What did you learn? What would you like more information about? I’m hoping you can give me ideas for many columns.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and, as the proprietor of the Winery at Marjim Manor, wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
