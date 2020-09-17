On the north end of the city, Lockport’s largest and oldest park awaits visitors. Once rough, rocky land with several stone quarries, Outwater Park is now partially tamed with baseball diamonds, a skate park, a swimming pool, shelters, horseshoe pits and disc golf. Its natural areas seem underutilized, and unlike other city parks its north section is partly wild with an overgrown escarpment that has returned to nature; stone walls and abandoned trails enable one to walk in woods while in the city. Deer, squirrels, birds and chipmunks have taken over.
The phrase “over the hill” is frequently used by long time North End Lockport residents to indicate walking over the escarpment. This phrase was used to describe men going to work in the factories below, visits to the Glenwood Avenue cemeteries (Glenwood and St. Patrick's), and walkers going for a stroll.
The 1851 map of the Village of Lockport shows that the large land holding along the then-named Margaret Street, now Outwater Drive, encompassing the park and areas north, was mostly owned by Trumball Cary.
Cary was a native of Connecticut who had moved to Batavia, N.Y., as a young man in 1805 and during the course of his long life served as postmaster, member of the New York State Assembly, New York State Bank Commissioner, and founder and president of the Genesee Bank. He and his wife, Eleanor Brisbane, had one son, Dr. Walter Cary, who married a Buffalo woman, Julia Love. Through his marriage, the Carys were related to the Loves and Rumseys, two of Buffalo’s most prominent families. The Carys and Rumseys had extensive land holdings throughout Western New York.
Later maps show sections of the land controlled by C. N. Stainthorpe and T. Watson who operated stone quarries in this location, with the remaining area divided into numbered building lots.
Outwater Memorial Park was begun in 1920. Land was donated by Dr. Samuel Outwater as a memorial to his wife, Louella Scott Outwater, who often admired the view from the overlook on the escarpment. Over the years, other property owners have either donated or sold land to expand the size of the park to more than 80 acres.
Dr. Outwater, a Lockport eye doctor, had married Luella Scott in 1899 at her parents' home at 215 Niagara Street (now the History Center of Niagara). Mrs. Outwater’s health had always been fragile and she passed away in 1917 in California. The couple had no children and Dr. Outwater inherited the Scott house after his wife’s death.
In 1920, as a memorial to his late wife as well as his parents, Dr. Outwater donated 22 acres, atop the Niagara Escarpment at the end of Prospect Street, to the city of Lockport as a public park. This point on the escarpment had been a favorite place for Luella to enjoy the view looking out over the farmland and orchards to Lake Ontario.
The park was dedicated on Sept. 16, 1920. Over the next 10 years, Dr. Outwater presented the city with another 15 acres to expand the park. He also funded the creation of the Rose Garden in the park as another tribute to his wife, who loved the flowers and grew them in California.
The overlook
The overlook, found at the west end of the park, was much admired by Luella Outwater. It was part of the land donated by the family for Outwater Park and was later memorialized to honor the Lockport Civil War hero Dudley Donnelly.
Donnelly Point was dedicated on May 25, 1966, with a day-long event; the start was a 9:30 a.m. parade celebrating Memorial Day. The parade stopped at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in East Avenue Park and marched on to Cold Spring Cemetery, where speeches were given at Donnelly's grave. The day ended with a dedication of the marker at the newly named Donnelly Point.
This overlook, kept up by the city, presents an open view of Niagara County, Lake Ontario and, on a clear day, the outline of the city of Toronto. The point, high on the escarpment, is said to be the furthest southern point from which the Toronto skyline can be seen.
The rose garden
In any discussions with older residents they always mention the rose garden and the vine covered trellis at Outwater Park. The white trellis frame remains but the rose garden is presently not in use. The garden and the trellis are an excellent starting point to view the park's hidden history.
As reported by the late John Colemen, a Lockport resident who lived near the park all his life, there was a natural spring near the rose garden that was used by park visitors. It was located just west of the trellis on the escarpment. On a quiet day you can hear the water flowing into a pipe that carries it below, north to the foot of the hill just above Glenwood Avenue.
Dead Man’s Cave
Although a bit hard to find, the park also has a cave, Dead Man’s Cave, the heart of many youthful adventures. Lockport North Enders remember the cave but no one remembers how it got the name. After some rough hiking it was just recently rediscovered.
The path is overgrown but navigable and after a short walk you will find the cave. As you walk the upper path along the stone fence, it is found opposite the American flag at the Glenwood Cemetery entrance below. You have to get to the lower path to go to the cave; it is west of the rose garden trellis, below the escarpment.
Cave explorer Scott Ensminger said the cave was formed in Lockport Dolomite, a harder form of limestone. Having authored many local history books, Scott spends his weekends looking for caves and waterfalls. If you have any information or questions about caves or waterfalls, contact Scott at falzguy@verizon.net .
Stainthorpe quarry and kiln
The rock escarpment in and around Outwater Park was once part of a quarry and kiln operation and remnants of this remain. A few years ago, at an event at the Erie Canal Discovery Center, Niagara County Historical Society Board member Mike Allport mentioned an abandoned quarry behind his family home on Outwater Drive. If you walk on the edge of the area, staying in the park, you will find a beautiful glen and the remains of a limestone quarry once owned by Lockport businessman C. N. Stainthorpe and documented on the 1908 map of Lockport.
West of the Stainthorpe quarry, past the old sledding hill and the stone steps, is an earthen ramp that leads to the remains of the C. N. Stainthorpe kiln, which is also found on the 1908 map. A small dirt road off Glenwood Avenue passes by the bottom of the kiln. The limestone was burned to produce mortar for cement and agricultural uses. Acid tests indicated burnt limestone clings to the kiln’s rocks. Mike Allport also mentioned quarry activity just west of the park, north of Craine Street. He remembers abandoned equipment on the property.
If you are looking for adventure, Outwater Park is ready. It is well cared for, the restrooms are clean and it is set up for visits during the pandemic. With its history, rugged escarpment paths, Dead Man’s Cave and wildlife, the quiet park is slightly used and open.
