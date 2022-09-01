A Western New Yorker is finding his “corner of the sky” on the Historic Palace Theatre stage.
Sean Ryan, a native of Rochester and a graduate of the University at Buffalo, is playing the title character in the Palace production of “Pippin!” beginning on Sept. 8.
“Pippin has always been a dream role for me, ever since I first heard about this show as a kid,” Ryan said. “His story is something that resonated with me, especially as someone who chose to follow his dreams instead of a ‘typical life’.”
Ryan is no stranger to the stage. His credits include performances in numerous national tours including Fame: The Musical (ensemble and understudy for Nick), Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (swing, assistant dance captain) and Rent (swing, understudy for Mark and the dance captain). He also was a featured dancer in Netflix’s Tick, tick…BOOM! and choreographed the Chinese National Tour of Rent.
The Palace’s production of Pippin is brought to life by 18 actors, four professional aerialists and a full orchestra.
“Audiences can expect a wide variety of things. There is spectacle, there is magic, there is a ton of singing and dancing; but most importantly there is a beautiful story being told,” Ryan said. “Our cast and crew is full of superstars and I am in awe every time I watch them, and I think audiences will be too.”
For showtimes and ticket information, visit lockportpalacetheatre.org.
