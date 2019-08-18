Plasticiens Volants floating back into Artpark

Plasticiens Volants, the world-renowned French street theatre group's "Pearl: Secrets of the Sea" is taking place Thursday at Artpark.
Known for their massive illuminated inflatables, Plasticiens Volants were previously featured in Artpark’s 2017 season finale. America’s preeminent Pink Floyd tribute, The Machine, will also perform, playing two sets on the Amphitheater stage, both prior to and immediately following the Plasticiens Volants performance.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 through tickets.com, artpark.net and in-person at the Artpark Box Office.
A truly immersive performance, the show takes place above, next to, and in front of the audience as the actors manipulate the giant inflatables through the crowd. “The show recounts the journey of a pearl escaping from its shell, an adventure full of discoveries and dangers. Our objective was to create a story for all audiences, ‘familial’ and foremost poetic by transforming the area into an underwater space. The audience was, and still is invited to immerse themselves in our large aquarium. The show Pearl evokes a part of the beauty of the world, encouraging people to preserve it.” said Marc Bureau and Thierry Collin of Plasticiens Volants In a recent interview with the Cultural Services French Embassy in the U.S.
Cultural Attache of France and Head of the Visual & Performing Arts Department with the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, Laurent Clavel will make the trip to Lewiston to experience the event.
Prior to the performance Thursday, the public is invited to watch a workshop with Plasticiens Volants artists and Artpark performing volunteers at 10 a.m. in the Amphitheater. The workshop will also include a meet and greet with show creators and an inside look at the show rehearsal.
