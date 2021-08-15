'Power of Niagara' coming to Artpark

Power of Niagara: A celebration of arts, nature and a sustainable future will take place at Artpark on Saturday.
The evening will be a celebration of the environment with a performance of Branché by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal, the world premiere of The Power of Niagara by Jon Lehrer Dance Company, performances by Buffalo String Works, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and are available at the Artpark box office and ticketmaster.com. A VIP package is also available for $150, including reserved seating for BPO and Buffalo String Works and an after-party reception with JoAnn Falletta. This program is supported by the Regional Economic Development Council. Also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
Admissions proceeds will support Buffalo String Works and Artpark’s Sustainability Program. For details, visit https://www.artpark.net/events/power-of-niagara.
Also on Saturday, Artpark & Company and Modern Corp. are announcing a joint commitment toward making Artpark a more sustainable place for nature, art and performance.
Saturday's schedule:
• BRANCHÉ by Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) Emerald Grove Stage — Performed in the natural setting of Artpark’s Emerald Grove Branché is a collaboration between the companies Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal. It is a show to address the climate crisis, created in a way as to have minimal impact during creation and while touring. Designed to be played in parks or forests and centered on group acrobatics, Branché is a celebration of the strength of community and our relationships to each other and to nature. It is a show to get people outside and inspire them as to what is possible if we work together.
• THE POWER OF NIAGARA by Jon Lehrer Dance Co. (7 p.m.) “Niagara 1979” painted lot — The internationally renowned Jon Lehrer Dance Company (JLDC) will bring edge-of-your seat excitement to Artpark with a world premiere performance inspired by the power and majesty of Niagara. With JLDC’s trademark combination of artistry, athleticism, and accessibility, this breathtaking performance will inspire and entertain, speaking to audiences of all backgrounds and dance experience. Music inspired by the Niagara region as well as music that evokes the strength and beauty of water will create a luscious soundscape that the performers and audience will be swept up in. The combination of all these elements along with Artpark’s natural beauty and commitment to producing one-of-a-kind art, will bring about a truly awe-inspiring event.
• BUFFALO STRING WORKS (8 p.m.) Artpark Amphitheater — Buffalo String Works’ mission is to deliver world class music education to diverse youth that inspires personal and community transformation. We provide rigorous music instruction and a creative home for 96 refugee, immigrant, and historically marginalized youth. They recognize the significance of music as a universal language, and by lifting up the voices of their students and parents, they cultivate youth to be agents of social change.
• BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA (8:20 p.m.) Artpark Amphitheater — JoAnn Falletta’s only live performance in the area this season with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate the nurturing power of connection with the environment we are born into and are responsible for sustaining: Chris Rogerson’s Among Mountains, Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral.”
Visit https://www.artpark.net/ for more information on this and additional events coming soon to Artpark.
