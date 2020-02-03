Reunion to be held for former St. Joseph's school

The sound of Sister Mary’s handbell in the morning. The image of the griffin mascot painted on the center court of the gym. The deep red carpet that lined the old school hallway. Long time graduates say these are just some of the sights and sounds that marked the time of St. Joseph’s Elementary School.
The school, which opened in 1914 at 625 Tronolone Place, adjacent to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on Pine Avenue, was home for students from grades pre-k to 8 until it officially closed its doors in 2002. Although the school is no longer, the ties in the community have remained over the years, prompting the upcoming celebratory reunion.
Father Louis Klein who served as the school’s moderator from 1988-1991 recalls the era of St. Joe’s school with great fondness. “We were fortunate to build a good Christian community. The families were the backbone. It was a really special time and one of my happiest assignments,” he said.
Former pre-k associate and school-mom, Christina Moses, shares Father Klein’s sentiments. “The St. Joe’s school family was so supportive over the years. The clergy in the school ruled with compassion. They cared, and the students felt valued. It started there and trickled down. Everyone wanted the school to succeed,” she said.
From the alluring smell of homemade food prepared from scratch in the cafeteria by Mrs. D’Aloise and staff, to the fun-filled game and movie slumber parties with former principal Sally Oshier, to the nostalgic images of Father Klein in his Buffalo Bills hat spraying students with “holy water” out of his squirt gun, the memories are sure to bring former students back to their St. Joe’s roots.
The reunion will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Antonio’s Banquet & Conference Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 presale or $30 at the door and include an open bar, food, and entertainment by The Rockers, a group of St. Joe’s grads formally known as The Falls Street Rockers.
Prior to the gathering, Father Klein will be returning to Niagara Falls to celebrate a special mass at Holy Family of Jesus, Mary & Joseph Parish at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.