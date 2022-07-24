Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.