MEDINA — Author Dylan Newton will discuss her romantic comedy novels at Author’s Note, 519 Main St., on Tuesday (June 13) beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Newton wrote “How Sweet It Is,” about an event planner falling in love with a horror writer, and “All Fired Up,” which follows the blossoming of love between opposites, a book publicist and a handyman. The Matthews brothers are the main male characters in those stories and Newton’s series finale, “Change of Plans,” is in the works now.
In a starred review, Kirkus Reviews describes “How Sweet It Is” as “a hilarious rom-com romp that delivers on both sweet and heat.” The story was tagged as a rom-com selection by The Nerd Daily, named to PopSugar’s list of “12 Swoon-Worthy Romance Books to Read in 1 Sitting,” and selected as a book club read by Woman’s World.
About “All Fired Up,” The Nerd Daily describes “a delightful second chance, opposites attract, small-town romantic comedy [that] would be perfect for fans of the Bergman Brothers series by Chloe Liese, the Brown Sisters trilogy by Talia Hibbert, the Hot and Hammered trilogy by Tessa Bailey, and the Written in the Stars trilogy by Alexandria Bellefleur.” Booklist defines the novel as an “utterly delightful romance.”
Newton was born and raised in a small town where the library was her favorite hang-out. After over a decade working in corporate jobs, she quit to pursue writing books. She has since created four published novels. Newton, her husband and their two daughters split their time between Florida and upstate New York.
At Author’s Note, an independent bookstore, Newton will read from, discuss and sign copies of her books. For more information, call 585-798-3642 or visit www.authorsnote.com. Ordering books in advance is recommended.
