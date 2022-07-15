The Niagara County Historical Society is still taking registrations for its popular summer children’s education programs. Children aged 7 to 11 can participate in one, several, or all of these daytime programs, which include historical content, crafts, outdoor events, and other fun activities. Programs run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Aug. 1 until 4 p.m.)
Coming up:
• Wednesday – “Lockport Sports’ Day” — Learn about how volleyball was invented by a Lockport man, what Olympic-winning horse was from Royalton and who exactly was Tim Horton? Play baseball, badminton, volleyball, table hockey, make a mini horse to race on a track and more.
• July 27 – “Natural History in Your Own Backyard” — Spend the day exploring rocks, fossils, plants, bugs, animal skins, skulls and tracks. Create your own “pet rock” and make a natural wreath to hang at home. Learn about Lockport’s own “dinosaur hunter” and go on a “dig” to collect dinosaur bones.
• August 1 – “Explore Lockport Day on the Discover Niagara Shuttle” — Tour the History Center, make a map of Lockport, visit the Erie Canal Discovery Center and learn the locks, eat lunch down at the Erie Canal, visit a nearly 200 year old farm and orchard and do an art project at the Kenan Art Center.
Advance registration is required for all programs, and can be made by calling (716) 434-7433 or emailing info@niagarahistory.org. The cost of each program is $25, which includes all activities, transportation (when used), and an afternoon snack. Children should bring their own lunches. The Town of Lockport Recreation Department is once again offering $5-off coupons in their summer newsletter to help families offset the cost.
