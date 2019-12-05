The Lockport Rotary Club is now seeking proposals from non-profits who are positioned to make an impact in the Lockport Community.
The grant will fund projects in late 2020 and early 2021, and the deadline for applications if Jan. 10, 2020. The proposals should be for up to $6,000 to fund short-term projects and activities that support the Rotary Foundation mission, which is to enable Rotarians to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.
Requests must be consistent with one or more of the following Rotary Foundation Areas of Focus, which are peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy and economic and community development.
Please email rotarian.aaron@yahoo.com or mail completed application and any attachments, postmarked by Jan. 10 to: Rotary Club of Lockport, PO Box 1199, Lockport, NY 14095,
