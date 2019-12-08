Roy-Hart students receive Citizen Awards

During Veterans Day activities in Middleport, three Roy-Hart High School juniors were presented citizenship citations from local American Legion organizations.
Madeline Ciemny and Zoey Haynes were presented a citation from the Clute-Phillips #938 Unit leadership for their attendance at this summer’s 2019 Department of New York American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State program. The program was held at the SUNY at Brockport campus where about 330 other high school juniors, from all over the state, participated in citizenship activities that such as conducting rallies, create bills, speeches and campaigning and running for numerous county, city and state offices of a mythical 51st state.
Flag ceremonies, resolution writing and conducting court were also among the many duties of citizenship learned.
Colin Dodge attended the Department of New York American Legion 2019 Boys State program. That program was run by the American Legion and held at SUNY at Morrisville. More than 900 junior boys, from around the state participated in citizenship activities of the mythical 51st state. Their program also included some sports activities, musical instrument concerts and a parade, which was conducted as part of their final program ceremonies. He received a citation from American Legion Clute-Phillips Post 938, who sponsored his attendance.
All three participants shared their learned experiences with the local public after a luncheon at the Middleport Fire hall, provided by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 938 members.
