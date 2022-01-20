Save ER visits for true medical emergencies

There are millions of visits to hospital emergency departments in New York state each year that don’t result in a hospital stay, according to New York State Department of Health data. And while some conditions require emergency care, many are better suited for care in a different setting, such as a physician’s office, an urgent care center, or a telemedicine visit. With health care resources strained because of the pandemic, it’s important to understand the right place to get needed care, since minor medical conditions can overcrowd emergency departments and divert vital health care resources from true emergencies.
“Too often, patients show up at the emergency department for minor medical conditions, such as sore throats and earaches, which could have been treated as effectively, with shorter wait times, and lower out-of-pocket costs, in a primary care setting,” said Elizabeth Nicholas, MD, emergency medicine physician and medical director at Univera Healthcare.
Individuals experiencing severe injury or illness should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department. Emergency situations include chest pain, stroke symptoms, difficulty breathing, traumatic injuries, seizure or loss of consciousness, severe abdominal pain, and burns.
Urgent care centers offer treatment for non-life-threatening medical issues such as lacerations requiring stitches, fever, flu, sore throat, cough, minor infections, rashes, short-term medication refills, and back pain. Orthopedic-specific urgent care clinics can often give complete and efficient care on the same day for injuries such as broken bones, strains, and sprains.
For patients with non-life-threatening illness, check with your own primary care doctor or specialist first to see if they are available for an in-person visit or through telemedicine. If your doctor isn’t available, or you’re out of town, or you’re simply not able to get to their office for any reason, telemedicine using a source such as MD LIVE (www.MDLIVE.com), may be an option.
Telemedicine providers can assess the condition by phone, chat, or video conference, and then provide care, and even send prescriptions to the patient’s nearest preferred pharmacy. Telemedicine works best for conditions such as colds, flu, pink eye, sinus infections, rashes, insect bites, minor skin conditions and some behavioral health conditions.
“I encourage patients to be proactive and speak with their primary care doctor about options for after-hours care, telemedicine visits, and recommendations for urgent care centers before they need them,” Nicholas said. “By planning for the unexpected, patients can get the right care in the right setting, and free up hospital emergency departments for true medical emergencies.”
Peter B. Kates is the vice president of communications for Univera Healthcare.
