SCHEER: An ode to John Prine, the songwriter

I came to appreciate John Prine late in life.
So late, in fact, that I'd say I never paid much attention at all to the singer and songwriter until about a year or so ago.
I stumbled on a tune called "In Spite of Ourselves," which is a tad raunchy but resonated with me just the same.
Prine is in a class of American musicians that I really appreciate — the kind that write catchy tunes while using just the right batch of words to fully illustrate a unique place, person, feeling or memory.
I have always admired people with a gift for a turn of phrase and Prine was certainly one of those.
Mirroring life itself, there is a sort of combination joy and sadness in a lot of his work.
I found myself watching videos from his live concerts more than listening to his recorded material because he was a naturally gifted story teller, the kind who often took his audience on interesting journeys they didn't know they'd end up on when they first started out together.
From a distance at least, John Prine seemed like a genuine article, the kind of real person who soaked up a lot of up and down experiences while traveling along a crooked life's road.
Prine died on Tuesday at the age of 73.
He was claimed by this dreaded virus, another victim in a sad sea of those who have been taken by the scourge of our time.
Following his death, I was surprised to discover in my inbox an email from his record company, Oh Boy Records. It included some thoughts from Prine's wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, who thanked all of her husband's fans and well wishers and supporters as well as the hard-working health care staffers at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville where he spent his final days.
I felt immediately compelled to write something about him and his work, which I actually have been listening to quite often in recent weeks, even before I knew he was stricken by COVID-19.
Prine's wife correctly noted that while he will be missed, he will "continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share."
While he wasn't exactly a hit-maker, he made a real impact on American music.
His voice and style certainly isn't for everybody, but then on this Earth just what is these days?
Some might recall what's arguably his most well-known hit, the song "Sam Stone," written in 1971. For a more recent point of reference, he also wrote "Angel from Montgomery," a song covered with wider recognition by Bonnie Raitt in 1974. For a true showcase of his musical and story telling talents, I suggest his "Live from Sessions at West 54th."
Under the circumstances, there's one song in particular that's stands out where the John Prine music catalogue is concerned.
It's called "When I get to Heaven."
It's part story, part song and focuses on what Prine planned to do after he shook God's hand, got himself a guitar, a stiff drink, a cigarette that's "9 miles long" and a kiss from a pretty girl on a tilt-a-whirl.
Like so many of songs, it is distinct and memorable, full of color and wit and life even though it is a song about the after-life.
Here's hoping he's up there in heaven "really going to town" just like he said he would.
It would be a sweet ending for a music man of his demeanor to be sure.
