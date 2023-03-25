New York State is in the process of conducting its first ever comprehensive survey of older adults and their needs. And, you are being asked to participate! Your answers will help inform decisions affecting New York’s 4.6 million older adults.
As an older adult, how would you rate the overall quality of life in your community? What about public safety, access to resources, social engagement, recreation, health and wellness, or housing?
New York State Office for the Aging and the Association on Aging in New York are working with Polco to launch the state’s survey in preparation for its four-year plan. The survey results will also be an enormous contribution to the state’s Master Plan for Aging. The Master Plan for Aging is designed to ensure that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence.
The first phase of the process included some households, selected on a randomized basis, receiving a printed survey or post card to fill out the survey electronically. Now, the survey is available online for anyone age 60 and older to complete. The survey is at http://polco.us/ny23op. The survey will close on March 30.
The Dale Association is partnering with New York State Office for Aging on this survey for older adults, and New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen is asking for assistance in publicizing this important survey. If you are 60 or older, please take the survey today. Your answers are anonymous and the survey only takes 10 to 15 minutes of your time. The feedback from the survey will directly influence decisions to support health, independence, and opportunities of older adults.
Nobody knows their community better than you do. I hope you will complete the survey.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.