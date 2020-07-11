SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: A different take on Elder Law Days

Elder Law Day is going virtual this year. Elder Law Day is a collaboration between Center for Elder Law and Justice and Erie Senior Services. It is designed to provide information on legal issues affecting older adults to assist them (and their caregivers) in making informed choices about their health, financial well-being, and long-term health care needs. This year the information sessions have been converted to a virtual summer series beginning this Wednesday.
Presentations will take at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Topics will include:
• Basic estate planning & advanced directives
• Elder abuse
• Kinship care
• Nursing home rights
• COVID Medicaid changes
• Asset protection planning
• Guardianship
• Veterans benefits
This Wednesday, the series will kick-off with "Medicaid Basics and Upcoming Changes" by Kelly Barrett Sarama, Esq. Anyone interested in participating can register at www.erie.gov/ELD.
The presentation will also be available at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport via a live stream. To participate at the Dale Association, please call 433-1886 to register. Brief free one-on-one legal consultations are available to registered Elder Law Day Summer Series participants. After registering, email ELD@elderjustice.org or call 853-3087 ext 267 to sign up for your time slot.
For participants who register for the Dale Association, the Centre has been rearranged to ensure social distancing of 6 feet apart will be maintained, face masks will be required at all times, participant will have their temperature taken and asked Covid screening questions upon arrival, and capacity of Centre has been reduced to assure safety.
For more information about The Dale Association, please visit www.daleassociation.com.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.