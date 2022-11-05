As citizens of the United States, we have many freedoms people of other countries do not have. We have luxuries, both materialistic and untouchable, making our lives and our children’s lives so very much better. We have the power to choose, to state our thoughts and ideas and to move freely within our own country. We have the right to protest, vote and purchase our own homes. We can protect our families and ourselves. However, these luxuries did not come without a price.
Many U.S. military men and women encountered some of the most gruesome battles, triumphing over some of the biggest nations to maintain the very freedoms we have today. As American soldiers, they left the soil of their own country to save the solid ground we walk on today, forever changing their lives and that of their families. Sadly, many soldiers paid for our freedom with their own lives. As citizens, we all owe much gratitude to those who have fought for us and our country, because we treasure the peace and freedom we have.
Slightly fewer than half of all Americans who ever served during wartime in our country’s history are alive today and nearly 80% of all of today’s veterans served during a war. You might (or might not) be surprised to know that there are approximately 14,000 veterans in Niagara County, according to the census.
The wellbeing of our Niagara County veterans is a priority. The public is invited to “Veterans Forum” being offered for our veterans and their family members on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at Lockport Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road. Attendees will receive information on various veterans agencies and the benefits they provide. State Sen. Rob Ortt and Assembly Member Michael Norris will be providing refreshments.
Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski will talk about the “Thank a Vet” program. Additional resources and information will be available from Niagara County Veteran Services, the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services, Veterans One Stop, Vietnam Veterans of Niagara County, VFW, Elks Club, VA Vision Program, Vet Centers, the Dale Association and Clear Captions. The forum is informal and informational. You will have an opportunity to meet one on one with representatives from each of these agencies to answer your questions and fulfill needs you may have.
Veterans of all ages and their family members are encouraged to attend this informative, free, community event. For more information or to reserve places, please call Lockport Town Hall at 716-439-9524. What better way to honor the vet in your life than by attending the workshop that may prove beneficial for them.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
