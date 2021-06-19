SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: A senion's home safety checklist

Older Americans are among the fastest growing portion of society. By the year 2030, one of five Americans is expected to be 65 or older. Previously unimaginable numbers of people are growing to an advanced age and the implications of human longevity on the life of an older relative or friend or even our own lives cannot be ignored. The aging of our country will touch on many aspects of a family’s life.
According to a recent study, 83% of older Americans want to stay in their current home for the rest of their lives, where they are comfortable and secure and feel independent. Safety precautions become increasingly important in order to maintain a safe environment that’s conducive to independent living.
Emergencies can happen any time. How well prepared are you to assist your family member (or yourself) in case an emergency occurs? A few safety precautions now will help you remain safe later. Use the following checklist to help identify potential hazards. These problems, which are easy to overlook, are also relatively easy to address.
— Find and fix hazards. For example: Are extension cords in good condition? Is there adequate lighting at doorways? Do walkways and stairs allow for good footing? Is there a handrail or banister that runs the full length of the stairway? Are stairs and walkways free from clutter or obstacles? Do bathtub and shower floors have a non-skid mat or surface? Are throw rugs secure to resist slipping?
— Help prevent fires. Keep space heaters at least 3 feet from flammable surfaces. Turn the stove off when you leave the cooking area. Never smoke in bed or when you are drowsy. Install smoke detectors.
— Personal safety / convenience. Store linen, towels, frequently used dishes and pans between waist and eye level to avoid reaching and bending, which causes a lot of falls. Keep loose-fitting clothing, towels or other flammable materials away from your cooking area when you’re using it. Turn on a light switch without first having to walk through a dark room. Regulate hot water to prevent scalding.
Look at your home, or the home of a family member you are the informal caretaker of, as if for the first time — and do not take any unnecessary chances.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
