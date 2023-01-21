It’s tax time! AARP Tax-Aide preparers provide tax preparation services, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Nationally, Tax-Aide sites are currently open for the tax season, including The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
The Dale Association is offering free income tax preparation, with forms completed and filed by certified AARP tax volunteers. You can pick up your intake packet anytime Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There’s a stand in the front, inside entryway. The intake packet is one of the primary ways for you to provide information to the volunteer who will prepare your tax return. The intake packet information is also available at www.daleassociation.com.
Information to bring to your tax appointment includes:
1. Photo ID and Social Security numbers for all individuals on return;
2. Completed intake packet;
3. Copy of last year’s tax return (2021);
4. Social Security statements;
5. All W-2 statements;
6. All 1099 statements (1099-R, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, etc.);
7. Brokerage statements;
8.Unemployment benefit statements (You must get them online or contact unemployment office. We cannot get them for you);
9. Any advanced Child Tax Credit received (IRS mailed out forms to anyone who received advanced Child Tax Payments);
11. Any gambling winnings and losses;
12. Long Term Care Insurance premiums paid;
13. Charitable donations if itemizing;
14. Amount of IRA contributions;
15. Copies of 2022 property tax bills (town or city, county and school);
16. If you would like direct deposit, bring a voided check or bring your bank name, routing number, and account number.
17. If in doubt, bring it with you and the preparer will let you know if it is needed.
In-person appointments at The Dale Association start on Feb. 7. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Please call 716-433-1886.
AARP is the nation’s largest non-profit dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live life as they age. AARP provides information, education, research, advocacy, and community services through a nationwide network of local chapters and experienced volunteers. It focuses its work on consumer issues, economic security, work, health, and independent living areas.
