SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: AARP Tax-Aide service

It’s tax time! After two years of postponed tax deadlines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. taxpayers return to a more regular schedule this year. The IRS has set April 18 as the final day for Americans to file their tax return on time.
AARP Tax-Aide preparers provide tax preparation services, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code. Nationally, Tax-Aide sites are currently open for the 2022 tax season, including The Dale Association in Lockport.
Through Tax-Aide, certified volunteers prepare and file tax returns free of charge. In-person appointments are not available this year. Everything will be through drop off.
You can pick up your intake packet anytime Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Look for a stand in the front inside entry at 33 Ontario St. The intake packet is one of the primary ways for you to provide information to the volunteer who will prepare your tax return.
You can drop off your tax information packet to a preparer at the Dale on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please make sure you have a current phone number where you can be reached in case of questions and to let you know when to pick up your completed tax return.
Information to include in your packet includes:
— Photo ID and Social Security numbers for all individuals on a tax return.
— Completed intake booklet.
— A copy of your 2020 tax return.
— Social Security statements.
— All W-2 statements.
— Unemployment benefit statements (you must get these online or contact the unemployment office; Tax-Aide volunteers cannot get them for you).
— All 1099 Statements (1099R, 1099 INT, 1099 DIV, etc.).
— Brokerage statements.
— Any advanced Child Tax Credit received (IRS mailed out a form to anyone who received advance payments).
— Amount received in third round of stimulus payments. The last round was $1,400 per person. Check direct deposit statements prior to dropping off paperwork, if unsure.
— Amount of any gambling winnings.
— Amount of Long Term Care Insurance premiums paid.
— Amount of cash gifts to charities (a limited amount is allowed, even if using the standard deduction).
— Amount of IRA contributions.
— Copies of 2021 property tax bills (town or city, county and school).
— If you would like direct deposit, bring a voided check or bring your bank name, routing number and account number.
— If in doubt, bring it with you and the preparer will let you know if it is needed.
AARP is the nation’s largest non-profit organization advocating for Americans aged 50 and older. AARP provides information, education, research and community services through a nationwide network of local chapters and experienced volunteers. It focuses its work on consumer issues, economic security, work, health, and independent living areas.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
