SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Addressing at-risk driving

For families, friends and care givers, what to do about any aging loved one who is at risk while driving can be both perplexing and paralyzing. What to do about an older family member who is no longer driving safely is an emerging problem for a growing number of families. Often the family wants to help, but is unable to address the problem.
A survey was recently conducted as part of the Older Driver Family Assistance Project to learn about the problems and needs of families with an unsafe older driver. The survey was part of an overall effort to help families and caregivers address an unsafe driving situation.
Most respondents to the survey reported their first indications of a safety problem came from watching the driver, damage to the car, comments from passengers or an accident. Over 70% had been concerned for a year or more. The safety problems most identified were slow reactions, slow driving and inattention to road hazards or other road users.
Driving safety concerns may exist if you observe any of the following conditions:
— Doesn't obey stop signs, traffic lights or yield right of way.
— Drives too slowly, usually well below the speed limit.
— Gets lost routinely.
— Drives aggressively.
— Stops inappropriately.
— Doesn't pay attention to other vehicles, bicyclists or pedestrians.
— Doesn't stay in lane when driving straight or turning.
— Has been involved in multiple fender benders.
— Gets honked at often.
— Passengers repeatedly comment about close calls, near misses, driver not seeing other vehicles or unsafe driving.
Of the drivers at risk, more than 75% had some kind of physical/medical condition, such as a vision problem, a hearing problem or restricted movement, which impaired the ability to drive safely. Problems with daily living activities, such as taking care of the household and/or themselves, were other common characteristics that indicated a driving risk.
If these indicators sound familiar, you are not alone.
Despite having serious concerns for the driver's safety, it is often difficult to intervene. The consequences must be measured against letting an at risk driver remain on the road. First start by discussing the situation. It may be helpful to ask others for help, too. Solicit support from other family members, friends, clergy, physician, attorney or a professional driving instructor.
Accident prevention programs are specifically tailored to older drivers, and are worth considering. Also, providing alternative transportation may be a necessary final step.
Surrendering the wheel is a significant event for anyone in an automobile-dependent society like ours. Older people have much to gain if driving skills can be maintained or enhanced.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
