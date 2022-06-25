SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Ageism is so misinformed

"Ageism" is a word that I was not familiar with before joining the staff at The Dale Association. Perhaps the meaning is unknown by others, too. Ageism is defined as prejudice against older people, and it's pretty widespread in its various forms. Ageism implies that as soon as a person can be described as old they are automatically considered of little value, or a burden on society, or slow to accept change, or unable to look up at themselves, or a whole myriad of negative implications. Not so.
The sooner we combat the negative societal perceptions of older people as non-valuable and non-productive, the sooner the off-putting label "ageism" will be minimized. Older people are part of the cycle of life and positive perceptions should replace the traditional pessimistic stereotypes of aging.
This is a time to acknowledge the significant contributions of older adults and renew our commitment to the well being of older adults and the living of their golden years in good health. I have the pleasure of spending my days with many, many older adults who have made a real difference and a distinct positive contribution to this community.
We are in the midst of a longevity revolution. Instead of the rare individual reaching age 85-plus, most of us have an excellent chance of making it to this age. Today's active adult is more vital and remains mentally stimulated and physically active as a result of participating in various recreational, educational and social activities. The benefits of regular activity have been supported by studies, which validate the benefits of social activity as we age. Men and women both benefit from social activity at older ages. Those that interact with others tend to be healthier both physically and mentally.
Not only are people living longer, a greater percentage of the population is older, and that trend will continue. There will soon be more older people in the United States than younger people. Social movements for good establish a platform that helps inform and cultivate the awareness necessary to help prevent an issue from affecting people. Like social movements of other types, I hope that eliminating ageism is a societal movement that is successful in helping eliminate prejudice against older adults.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
