In May, Older Americans Month will be celebrated. The Administration for Community Living leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends and strengthen our commitment to honoring our older citizens. It’s an opportunity to promote flexible thinking about aging and how we all benefit when older adults remain engaged, independent and included.
President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Older Americans Act into law in 1965. Since that time, the act has provided a nationwide aging services network that helps older adults live with dignity in the communities of their choice for as long as possible.
Older adults are a growing part of our country. The contributions they make to our communities are varied, deeply rooted, and include influential roles in the nation’s economy, politics and the arts. Older Americans are striving for wellness, focusing on independence, and advocating for themselves and others. They expect to live their life to the fullest and age in place in a manner of their choice.
One of the challenges is that 24% of adults 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated, with 43% of adults over 60 reporting they feel lonely, according to a recent study. The effects of social isolation and loneliness have a major lasting impact on the mental and physical health of older Americans, as well as family caregivers. The health crisis of social isolation and loneliness has been severely worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme of Older Americans Month 2023 is Aging Unbound. The focus is on aging in place, that is, how older adults can plan to stay in their home and live independently in their community for as long as possible. It’s understood that what each person prefers and/or needs to be able to age in place is unique.
The Dale Association provides social and supportive services for older adults year-round, giving tips on how to access programs and resources designed to maximize the independence of older adults in our community. During the month of May, the Dale has many activities planned to help people “Age Unbound”. All of them are admission-free.
— Stern at Home Therapy, 1 to 3 p.m. May 1. Learn more about how you can self-refer for in-home physical and occupational therapy covered under your insurance plan. Tips on all prevention tips, at home safety, and cardiovascular health will be shared. Stern is a Medicare/Medicaid based company and accepts most major insurance plans.
— Medication Management, 12:30 p.m. May 4. Taking a lot of prescription medications can sometimes be overwhelming and confusing. Steve Giroux from Middleport Family Health Center will share information and tips on how to best manage your medications.
— Resident Safety, 10 a.m. May 9. Learn to avoid being scammed by various methods including telephone calls, door to door solicitation, and mail fraud. The yellow dot program will also be discussed. The presentation is by Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Zimmerman.
— Assistive Devices for Your Home, 10:30 a.m. May 11. Lawrence Von Euw from Lockport Home Medical will discuss different devices for your home, what’s covered under insurance, and how you go about getting them.
— Hearts and Hands, 1 p.m. May 11. Hearts and Hands, founded in 2003, connects caring, reliable volunteers with older community members who have essential needs such as transportation, in-home supports, and companionship to ensure they can continue living independently. Volunteers provide services that allow care recipients to uphold their dignity, improve their quality of life, enhance their ability to live in their primary home of choice and to assist their caregivers.
— Mental and Emotional Wellbeing seminar, 10:30 a.m. May 16. When talking about health and taking care of ourselves, we tend to focus on our physical health. A lot of people put their mental and emotional health on the back burner. Alexis Schafer, from PROS Center for Wellness, will present on mental health, depression, anxiety, and how to manage your symptoms.
— National Health Care Decision Day, 10 a.m. May 17. Attorney Patricia George will help attendees feel more confident and be prepared to make better informed health care and financial decisions. Topics of this year’s program include a “legal checklist” with an overview of legal documents every New Yorker should be aware of.
— Musical Memory Cafe, 11:30 a.m. May 10 and May 24. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, Musical Memory Café is a gathering place for caregivers and their loved ones to relax, socialize and enjoy a meal and some great music. Please reserve seats seven days prior to ensure meals (call 716-433-1886). On May 10, music is by Robin Grandin; on May 24 it’s by Over & Morgan.
