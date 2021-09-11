SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Alzheimer's community forum slated

Did you know?:
Alzheimer's disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease today.
There are more than 400,000 people in New York state living with Alzheimer's disease and the number is projected to reach 460,000 by 2025.
Lockport and Niagara County residents are invited to take part in a community forum on Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.
This community forum, scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, seeks to pursue insight and recommendations for services from neighborhood residents. It's a town-hall style meeting sponsored by Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter and hosted by The Dale Association.
"This forum is an opportunity to let your voice be heard about how Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss has personally affected you, those you love and the community you live in," said Lauren Ashburn, director of education and training for the Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter. "We encourage attendees to invite a friend who has been impacted by the disease whether it's an additional community member or professional. Attendance by area residents is key for our organization to learn how we can further help individuals in and around the Lockport community.
"The Alzheimer's Association believes no individual or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer's disease alone. Community forums hosted by the association bring together families affected by the disease with dedicated staff and volunteers to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs and services to support families in their communities.
"Working together with volunteers, the Alzheimer's Association can ensure families have the resources needed to face the many challenges associated with the disease. Community volunteers are essential in helping the Alzheimer's Association best serve the needs of families affected by the disease, in driving awareness, and in mobilizing the Lockport community in the fight against Alzheimer's disease."
"The Dale Association is excited to be partnering with Alzheimer's Association on this important topic," Gretchen Doty, director of The Dale Association's Lockport Senior Centre, said. "So many people in our community are affected by dementia and looking for resources. The Dale helps people in so many ways, I encourage caregivers and concerned community members who have been impacted by Alzheimer' or another dementia to attend."
Space is limited and registration is required; call (800)-272-3900 or go to tinyurl.com/alzforumniagara to save seats. Masks and social distancing are required of all participants regardless of vaccination status.
The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia, by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
