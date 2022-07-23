When we can mix food, friendship and fun it is sure to be a winning combination! Sharing a meal with friends is a common activity. Have you ever thought about how defining food can be, or how essential food is to a relationship? There is a good reason why we come together to eat: food connects us.
And, I write about socialization fairly regularly in Senior Spotlight. Research continues to show that social activity has a positive benefit on health and well-being, that more socially active adults have better cognitive outcomes and are less vulnerable to progressive decline, and that socialization can help reduce depression.
Today, opportunities exist for adults to remain mentally stimulated and physically active through participation in various recreational, educational and social activities. Those who interact with others tend to be healthier, both physically and mentally, than those who become socially isolated.
Do you know somebody who would benefit from being around others? The Dale Association has been connecting people for more than 70 years, providing the social gathering place, food, fun, friendship — and so much more.
Annually, The Dale plans a members’ picnic, and it is a great opportunity for people to come together to enjoy each other’s company, partake in a feast, play games and maybe even meet some new friends.
Get your chairs and summer sandals ready for this year’s summer picnic on July 29, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Outwater Park south pavilion. The feast will consist of hot dogs, hamburgers, macaroni salad and ice cream. The fun prizes are donated by Michelle Farina, a longtime friend of The Dale. The ice cream is provided by Perry’s. Fun games including BINGO will be played. If the weather is rainy, the picnic will be moved to The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
Please call 716-433-1886 for details and to make your reservation. Current members, potential members and the community are invited. I hope you will come connect with others and enjoy the socialization, food and fun. All are welcome.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
