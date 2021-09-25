SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Avoiding tele-scammers

Fraud deceives a person by unfairly misrepresenting the truth. Just as there is no typical profile for swindlers, neither is there one for their victims. Virtually anyone can fall prey to criminal fraudulence.
According to the National Consumers League, seniors often fall prey to schemes such as fraudulent telemarketing. Telemarketers often target the elderly as potential victims because they are most likely to: have money, savings and/or investments; be home to receive phone solicitation; and remain on the phone longer to hear the sales pitch.
Although they are the most likely to be targeted, seniors are not the only ones that telemarketers prey on. Young, well-educated people may also be targeted because of: lack of experience that could help them recognize fraudulent pitches; desire and social pressure to increase their standard of living quickly; and / or lack of information about financial investments.
Other victims are targeted because of certain personality / character traits — compassion, respect for authority figures, an unsuspicious nature — that may increase their risk of being victimized by fraud.
Of successful fraud attempts, those who fall prey typically lose money or property, suffer financial or personal credit problems, and can even suffer health or emotional problems related to their victimization. Groups and government agencies that help crime victims report that victims are often too embarrassed to come forward and report the crime. It is estimated that only 15% of fraud victims report their experiences to law enforcement.
Following these simple tips will help you avoid becoming victim of a telemarketing scam:
— Don't give out your credit card number without knowing to whom you are talking.
— Don't be fooled into giving out any number printed on your credit card, front or back. Also, don't give out the expiration date on your card. Many companies consider that authorization for a charge and will not issue a refund.
— Don't assume that a company is located in New York state because it has a New York address. Telemarketing companies attempt to fool you into believing you are dealing with a local company.
— Be wary of paying in advance for any services over the telephone, especially so-called credit card and debt services.
— Don't give your social security number or any other personal information when buying something. Legitimate companies don't need this information to complete a sale.
— If you think you've been scammed, contact your credit card company immediately. You have 60 days to challenge items on your bill in writing.
— Check on the reliability of companies or register a complaint by contacting New York State Consumer Protection Board at their toll free Consumer Help line number, 1-800-697-1220.
Assistance is also available from the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
