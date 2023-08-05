Sharing a meal with friends, family, or colleagues is a common activity. There is a good reason why we come together to eat: food connects us.
Have you ever thought about why music makes you happy? Our favorite melodies release a feel-good hormone that activates our brain’s pleasure system. Music can have a positive, immediate impact on our mental state. If you want to keep your brain engaged, listening to music is a great tool. Research has shown that listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure and pain, as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness and memory.
And, I write about socialization fairly regularly in this column ... so if we can combine, food, music and socializing with friends, it is sure to be a winning combination.
I hope you will consider attending a BBQ and Blues dinner and concert at the Dale Association. Come with your friends or come “solo” and make new friends from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. August 17th. Enjoy an early dinner while listening to two hours of music by Creek Bend, a bluegrass band that has been playing in the western New York area for more than 30 years. Dinner includes homemade pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, and homemade pies. (Our flyer describes them as “Maureen’s Famous Pies” — for which I did not know that I’m famous, but I do enjoy making pies!)
For tickets and details about the event, please call 716-433-1886, visit www.daleassociation.com or stop in at the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
All are welcome: current members, potential members and the community at large. I hope you will come connect with others and enjoy the socialization, food, music and fun.
