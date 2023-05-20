With the nice weather upon us, thoughts often turn to home repairs, updates, or improvements. If you are a homeowner, it’s not uncommon to have contractors show up on your doorstep uninvited. They say they happened to be doing some work in the neighborhood and noticed that your house needs some repairs too. They’ll offer to fix your roof, repave your driveway or perform other repairs or renovations, for what sounds like a great price.
When that happens, be wary: The smiling fix-it man or woman at your door might turn out to be an unscrupulous contractor or an outright con artist, out to fleece you with a home improvement scam.
Shady contractors will often ask for payment up front. Some simply disappear with your money. Others will do shoddy work or claim to have discovered some hidden problem in your house that needs immediate attention and significantly raises the cost (a dishonest variation of the sales tactic known as upselling).
Con artists look to prey on homeowners when they are vulnerable. If your house has been damaged by a storm or natural disaster, a scammer may show up and try to persuade you to sign over the payment from your insurance company. Some crooks seek out older homeowners with memory or cognitive problems, hoping to con them into paying multiple times for the same work.
To avoid being victimized by a home repair scam, beware contractors who say they stopped by because they just happen to be in your neighborhood. The good ones are usually too busy to roam around in search of work. And, be skeptical if a contractor says he can offer a lower price because he’ll be using surplus material. That could mean he overbilled a previous customer or didn’t finish the work.
Some of the dos and don’ts when working with a contractor include:
Do require a bid in writing, and compare bids from multiple contractors before agreeing to any work.
Do get a written contract before you pay any money and before the work starts. Do read the fine print; a contract should include a detailed description of the work, material costs, start and completion dates, and warranty information.
Don’t put down a big deposit. The initial payment should be no more than one-third of the total estimate, payable on the day the materials arrive.
Do verify, before you make the final payment, that all work has been completed to your satisfaction, any subcontractors or suppliers have been paid and the job site has been cleaned up.
It is now spring and we are all watching for robins and other signs of the season. Spring is also a season of home improvement scams. If you have a project or two that you are considering this year, I encourage you to protect yourself and have the best experience possible hiring a contractor.
