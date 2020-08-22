SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Boomers' needs challenge our health care system

Up to one-fifth of Baby Boomers have mental-health or substance-abuse conditions, according to a report released by the Institute of Medicine, an independent government advisory group. According to this study, at least 5.6 million and up to as many as 8 million adults in America have one or more conditions that present unique challenges for their care. And, the health care system isn't set up to adequately address their concerns. With the number of Baby Boomers projected to soar to 72.1 million by 2030, the aging of America holds profound consequences for the nation.
Substance abuse appears to be a growing problem and there's no reason to believe the trend will wane. The percentage of people aged 50 to 59 nearly doubled and non-medical use of prescription drugs also increased substantially to 4% from 2.2%. Also of particular concern are depression and dementia-related behavioral or psychiatric symptoms. Some of this may be brought on by events more commonly experienced later in life, such as the death of loved ones.
These statistics are based on the study I referenced above and just yesterday, I participated in a webinar that talked about the effects of COVID-19 on substance use and mental health. During the pandemic, use has increased due to fear, isolation, and despair, which has resulted in an increased need for services.
Another factor in the looming increase in demand on the mental health care system is simply a larger number of aging Americans. However, older people are less likely to seek psychiatric treatment compared with younger people, according to the report. Many older people with mental health problems also have physical ailments, so clinicians have to be especially careful to avoid unsafe drug interactions.
An older person's goals for mental health treatment also may be different than a younger patient's. Instead of a total cure, an older individual may just want to function better while reducing the amount of needed medications.
For decades, policymakers have been warned that the nation's health care workforce is ill-equipped to care for a rapidly growing and increasingly diverse population. In the specific disciplines of mental health and substance use, there have been similar warnings about serious workforce shortages and insufficient workforce diversity. An expert committee assessed the needs of this population and the workforce that serves it. The breadth and magnitude of inadequate workforce and personnel shortages have grown to such proportions, says the committee, that no single approach can adequately address the issue. Overcoming these challenges will require focused and coordinated action by all.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
