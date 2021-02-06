SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: C.A.R.E. Telephone Reassurance

Even before COVID-19, many older people experienced isolation and loneliness. More than a quarter of people over age 60 live alone, according to a research study. And 43% of people over 60 reported feeling lonely before COVID-19, according to another study in JAMA Internal Medicine. Loneliness is a public health crisis that isn't going away anytime soon and needs to be addressed.
Telephone reassurance programs or "friendly caller" programs are a simple yet effective way to promote social connection and address senior loneliness. Across the country, older adults and vulnerable populations are increasingly homebound as they follow shelter-in-place guidelines. Talking on the phone with a friendly caller has become an appealing option to combat feelings of loneliness.
A telephone reassurance program or friendly caller program named C.A.R.E (Call And Reassure Elders) is available throughout Niagara County. Here is how it works:
A brief, daily telephone call is designed for individuals who live alone or feel isolated. The call is placed at a pre-arranged time each day. Calls are made up to five days a week, Monday through Friday. A volunteer caller verifies the senior's well-being and/or initiates friendly conversation. If the recipient does not answer the phone at the designated time, emergency procedures are followed that include calls to emergency contacts to check on the house before emergency response (911) is activated.
This service is offered at no cost, and it is known that isolated seniors and disabled people benefit from personally talking one-on-one to another individual.
Are you somebody who would like to receive a friendly call? Are you somebody who would like to be the friendly caller? Are somebody looking for peace of mind for a loved one?
The Dale Association provides the C.A.R.E. Telephone Reassurance program locally and is looking for additional friendly volunteers to make calls, as well as homebound individuals who want to combat loneliness by receiving a phone call. Contact Nancy Smith, C.A.R.E coordinator, at 433-1886 to learn more and/or enroll.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
