SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Caregiving in early stages of dementia

In the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia, your loved one may not need much caregiving assistance. Rather, your role initially may be to help them come to terms with their diagnosis, plan and stay as active, healthy and engaged as possible. Here are some things to consider as a caregiver.
Accepting a dementia diagnosis can be just as difficult for family members as it for the patient. Allow yourself and your loved one time to process the news, transition to the new situation, and grieve your losses. But don't let denial prevent you from seeking early intervention.
Feelings of anger, frustration, disbelief, grief, denial, and fear are common in the early stages of dementia, for both the patient and you. Let your loved one express what they're feeling and encourage them to continue pursuing activities that add meaning and purpose to their life. To deal with your own fears, doubts, and sadness, find others you can confide in.
Learn all you can about your loved one's dementia. While everyone's experiences are different, the more you learn about the condition and how it's likely to progress, the better you'll be able to prepare for future challenges, reduce your frustration, and foster reasonable expectations. There are also books, workshops, and online training resources that can teach caregiving skills.
To preserve your loved one's independence, take steps to slow the progression of symptoms. While treatments are available for some symptoms, lifestyle changes can also be effective weapons in slowing down dementia's progression. Exercising, eating and sleeping well, managing stress and staying mentally and socially active are among the steps that can improve brain health and slow the process of deterioration. Making healthy lifestyle changes alongside your loved one can also help protect your health and counter the stress of caregiving.
In the early stages, your loved one may need help with short-term memory loss — prompts or reminders to help them remember appointments, recall words or names, keep track of medications, or manage bills and money, for example. Also to help your loved one maintain their independence, instead of simply taking over every task yourself, try to work together in a partnership. Let your loved one indicate when they want help remembering a word, for example, or agree to check their calculations before paying bills. Encourage them to use a notebook or smartphone to create reminders to keep on hand.
The Dale Association's Memory Minders program works with individuals suffering with early onset memory loss. The program is designed to slow the progression of loss with brain stimulation and socialization programming. Participants enjoy fun activities including word puzzles, trivia, special themed days, and music, exercise and art projects. Trained individuals work one on one with participants. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
During the month of February, Memory Minders will have a special guest coming in: Veronica DeAngelo Compton, owner of VibeRant Art Studio. She will host an art class where program members can paint their own custom artwork on canvas. Of course, we can't forget that Groundhog Day, Valentine's Day, Presidents Day, the start of the Olympics, and the Superbowl are all happening in February! We will be celebrating these events with lots of fun themed crafts, trivia and games.
Memory Minders is now accepting applications for new class members. If you know of someone who is need of stimulation and has mild dementia, call coordinator Candace Fulford, to schedule an assessment at 716-433-1886, extension 110.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
