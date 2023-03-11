A growing number of people with major chronic illness face obstacles in coping with their conditions. Chronic diseases are usually not immediately life threatening, but they place substantial burdens on the health, economic status and quality of life of individuals and their families. People with chronic conditions must deal not only with the disease(s), but also the impact on their lives and emotions.
According to a recent study, 79% of non-institutionalized adults report having at least one of the most chronic conditions affecting adults: arthritis, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, stroke, and pain.
Locally, an educational program is being offered for anyone dealing with a chronic or ongoing health condition, and their caregivers, who want to learn how to self-manage and take control in dealing with a variety of health problems. The program provides information and teaches practical skills. All individuals who participate in a chronic disease self management program will learn about things such as: discussing problems common to individuals suffering from chronic diseases; self-management lifestyle changes and coping strategies; problem solving techniques; treatment decision making and better ways to talk with their doctor and family about their health; management of pain, stress, anger, depression and other emotions; and nutrition and development of a better nutrition and exercise choices.
A study of past program participants found that hospital stays were reduced; communication with physicians was improved; and participant energy and confidence in their ability to manage conditions improved. This program will not conflict with existing programs or treatments. It is designed to enhance regular treatment and disease specific instruction.
Enthusiasm is growing for the role of a self management program in controlling and preventing chronic diseases. If you are dealing with pain, arthritis, lung conditions or anything that affects how you live your daily life, or are caring for someone with one or more chronic conditions, I encourage you to please register for the free workshop, “Chronic Disease Self-Management Program”. The workshop starts on April 14th and runs once a week through May 19th from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario Street, Lockport, NY 14094. For more information or to register, call 716-433-1886.
