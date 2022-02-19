SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Combat the loneliness of isolation

Even before COVID-19, many older people experienced isolation and loneliness. More than a quarter of people aged 60 and older live alone, according to a research study. And 43% of people older than 60 reported feeling lonely before the pandemic, according to another study. During the pandemic, loneliness has increased. Loneliness is a public health crisis that isn't going away anytime soon and needs to be addressed.
Telephone reassurance programs or "friendly caller" programs are a simple yet effective way to promote social connection and address senior loneliness. Across the country, older adults and vulnerable populations are increasingly homebound, leading to being lonely. Talking on the phone with a friendly caller has become an appealing option to combat feelings of loneliness.
A telephone reassurance program or friendly caller program named C.A.R.E (Call And Reassure Elders) is available throughout Niagara County.
A brief, daily telephone call designed for individuals who live alone or feel isolated. A volunteer caller verifies the recipient's well-being and/or starts a friendly conversation. Calls are made up to 5 days a week, Monday through Friday, and the call is placed at a pre-arranged time each day.
Isolated seniors and disabled people benefit from personally talking one-on-one to another individual.
C.A.R.E. service is offered at no cost. If the recipient does not answer the phone at the designated time, emergency procedures are followed that include calls to emergency contacts to check on the house before emergency response system (911) is activated.
Are you somebody who would like to receive a friendly call? Are you somebody who would like to be the friendly caller? Are you a caregiver looking for peace of mind for a loved one?
The Dale Association provides the C.A.R.E. program locally and is looking for additional friendly volunteers to make calls as well as homebound individuals who want to combat loneliness by receiving a phone call. It is a great opportunity to volunteer a small amount of your time for a big impact. Both male and female C.A.R.E. volunteers are needed.
Contact Nancy Smith, C.A.R.E coordinator, at 716-433-1886, extension 108, to get an application and more information.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
