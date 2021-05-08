May is Older Americans Month. The 2021 Older Americans Month theme is "Communities of Strength." The Administration for Community Living (ACL) of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services declares May Older Americans Month.
President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Older Americans Act into law in 1965. Since that time, the act has provided a nationwide aging services network that helps older adults live with dignity in the communities of their choice for as long as possible.
This year's theme emphasizes the power of connection and engagement in building strong communities. Older adults are a growing part of our country. The contributions they make to our communities are varied, deeply rooted, and include influential roles in the nation's economy, politics and the arts. Older Americans are striving for wellness, focusing on independence, and advocating for themselves and others. They expect to live their life to the fullest.
One of the challenges is that 24% of adults 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated with 43% of adults over 60 reporting they feel lonely, according to a recent study. The effects of social isolation and loneliness have a major lasting impact on the mental and physical health of older Americans, as well as family caregivers. The health crisis of social isolation and loneliness has been severely worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dale Association's programs and services have been addressing social isolation and loneliness for 70 years. While The Dale Association provides social and supportive services for older adults year round, Older Americans Month offers an opportunity to highlight and celebrate older Americans. Throughout the month, The Dale Association is conducting activities and providing tips on how to access programs and resources designed to maximize the independence of older adults in our community. The annual observance offers the opportunity to learn about, support and celebrate our nation's older citizens. I hope you will participate in one or all of these events scheduled for the month:
— May 11th, 10 to 11 a.m., Tim Gallegos from Family Pharmacy Plus, discussing the benefits of using CBD products.
— May 11th, 1 to 2 p.m., Oasis Senior Advisors, seminar on senior living services.
— May 20th, 10 to 11a.m., Maria Schenk, Sheridan Benefits, Medicare presentation
— May 20th, 1 to 2 p.m., Dr. David Lewis, chiropractor, discussing healthy eating and movement as we age.
All events will take place at 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Please call 433-1886 to reserve your seat; capacity is limited for each event. All Covid protocols will be in place. Masks must be worn.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
