SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Coronavirus cleaning 101

Today I am sharing some everyday steps and extra steps for cleaning and disinfecting your home. Cleaning of surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.
Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. It does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.
Disinfecting refers to using chemicals, for example, EPA-registered disinfectants, to kill germs on surfaces.
Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, phones, tablets, touch screens, remote controls, keyboards, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, etc.) with household cleaners that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions. Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation.
Hard (non-porous) surfaces
— Wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. If reusable gloves are used, they should be dedicated for cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other purposes. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed.
— If surfaces are dirty, clean them using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
— Diluted household bleach solutions (at least 1,000 ppm sodium hypochlorite) can be used if appropriate for the surface. Follow manufacturer's instructions for application, ensuring a contact time of at least 1 minute, and allow proper ventilation during and after application. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
— Prepare a bleach solution by mixing 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.
Soft (porous) surfaces
— For surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs and drapes, remove visible contamination if present and clean with appropriate cleaners first. Then, launder items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely.
Electronics
— From cell phones, tablets, touch screens, remote controls and keyboards, remove visible contamination if present. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products.
— Consider putting a wipeable cover on electronics.
— If no manufacturer guidance is available, consider the use of alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid pooling of liquids.
Linens and clothing
— Wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry from an ill person and then discard after each use. If using reusable gloves, do not use those gloves for any other household purposes. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed.
— If no gloves are used when handling dirty laundry, be sure to wash hands afterwards.
— If possible, do not shake dirty laundry. This will minimize the possibility of dispersing virus through the air.
— If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely.
— Clean and disinfect clothes hampers according to guidance above for surfaces. If possible, consider placing a bag liner that is either disposable or can be laundered.
Hand hygiene
— Household members should clean hands often, including immediately after removing gloves, by washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available and hands are not visibly dirty, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol may be used.
— Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
— Additional key times to clean hands include: after blowing one's nose, coughing, or sneezing; after using the restroom; before eating or preparing food; after contact with animals or pets; and before and after providing routine care for another person who needs assistance (e.g. a child).
Other considerations
— When someone is sick, keep a separate bedroom and bathroom for the person who is sick if possible. The ill person should eat/be fed in their room if possible. Non-disposable food service items used should be handled with gloves and washed with hot water or in a dishwasher. Clean hands after handling used food service items.
— If possible, dedicate a lined trash can for the ill person. Use gloves when removing garbage bags, handling, and disposing of trash. Wash hands after handling or disposing of trash.
— Provide personal cleaning supplies to the person who is sick, if appropriate and they can clean their own space. Supplies include tissues, paper towels, cleaners and disinfectants.
— If using a shared bathroom, the person who is sick should clean and disinfect after each use.
No mixing, please
During the current state of emergency, it has been difficult at times to find approved disinfectants in the grocery store due to demand exceeding supply. As mentioned above, an appropriately mixed bleach solution is an effective disinfectant.
Use care when dealing with cleaners and disinfectants, since these are common products that react with each other to yield nasty results. Nationwide, the calls to poison control are up substantially due to unintentional results of mixing household cleaners, which include vinegar. The fear of getting the coronavirus appears to have helped drive a 20% increase in U.S. poison center calls over the last three months as more Americans suffered from potentially toxic exposure to chemicals in cleaning and disinfectant products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported.
Please take care and be well. I hope these hints are helpful.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.