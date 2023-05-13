More than 60% of people with dementia will, at some point, wander away from their home or place of residence. Wandering is a common and potentially life-threatening aspect of dementia particularly at times of the year when the weather is bad, or if the person lives in an area surrounded by hazards such as fast traffic or open, hostile countryside.
What exactly is wandering? Wandering describes an aimless or purposeless activity where someone leaves a safe or familiar environment and goes to an inappropriate place. Sometimes the term “critical wandering” is used by the emergency services or by medics. A critical wanderer is defined as anyone with dementia who has wandered away or disappeared of their own free will from their caregiver.
Wandering is quite often goal-oriented despite the fact that the goal may be misplaced. For example, a person with later stage dementia wanders looking to catch a bus. She had no view as to where the bus would take her, but such was her motivation that she would wander looking for a bus stop.
A person with dementia who is disoriented is often unable to judge potentially dangerous places and situations. It is not uncommon for the wanderer to be dressed in night clothes and perhaps have nothing on their feet. When people go missing, time is critical because a life is at risk. To help with search and rescue, following are a number of interesting insights into wandering.
— People suffering from severe dementia are more at risk than those with earlier stage dementia.
— People with dementia leave their own residence or nursing home and start to wander along roads. The person is usually located (89% of all cases) within 1 mile of the point last seen.
— If the person is not on the road itself (14%), they are usually in a creek/drainage (28%), and/or caught in briars/bushes (33%).
— The person is usually found wandering a short distance from a road, about 33 yards. The majority of patients who succumb to the environment (hypothermia, dehydration) require evacuation (35%) or are deceased (19%).
— They may have a previous history of wandering.
— There are often coexisting medical problems that limit mobility.
— People with dementia will not necessarily cry out for help or respond to shouts. They will not leave many physical clues of their whereabouts and they may attempt to travel to a former residence or wander to a favorite location.
An understanding of wandering behavior in people with dementia allows families, healthcare facilities, local authorities, police, search and rescue services to maximize their efforts within the most effective perimeters.
The wanderer’s previous home sites or places of special meaning should be searched. Bushes and briars 100 yards parallel to roadways need special attention as the person could become entangled and not be able to problem solve their way out. Trackers and tracking dog teams should also concentrate along roadways, drainage and stream areas, looking for signs along roadways and trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.