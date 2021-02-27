SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Critical wandering

More than 60% of people with Alzheimer's disease will, at some time, wander away from their home or place of residence. Wandering is a common and potentially life threatening aspect of dementia particularly when the weather is bad or if the person lives in an area surrounded by hazards such as fast traffic or open, hostile countryside.
What exactly is wandering? Wandering describes an aimless or purposeless activity where someone leaves a safe or familiar environment and goes to an inappropriate place. Sometimes the term "critical wandering" is used by the emergency services or by medics. A critical wanderer is defined as anyone with dementia who has wandered away or disappeared of their own free will from their caregiver.
Wandering is quite often goal oriented despite the fact that the goal may be misplaced. For example, a person with later stage Alzheimer's wanders looking to catch a bus. She had no view as to where the bus would take her, but such was her motivation that she would wander looking for a bus stop.
A person with Alzheimer's or dementia who is disorientated is often unable to judge potentially dangerous places and situations. It is not uncommon for the wanderer to be dressed in night clothes and perhaps have nothing on their feet. When people go missing, time is critical because a life is at risk. To help with search and rescue, here are some interesting insights into wandering.
— People suffering from severe Alzheimer's or dementia are more at risk than those with earlier stage Alzheimer's or dementia.
— People with Alzheimer's or dementia leave their own residence or nursing home and start to wander along roads. The person is usually located (89% of all cases) within 1 mile of the point last seen.
— If the person is not on the road itself (14%), they are usually in a creek/drainage area (28%), and/or caught in briars/bushes (33%).
— The person is usually found wandering a short distance from a road, about 33 yards.
— The majority of patients who succumb to the environment (hypothermia, dehydration) require evacuation (35%) or are deceased (19%).
— There are often coexisting medical problems that limit mobility.
Also, people with dementia will not necessarily cry out for help or respond to shouts. They will not leave many physical clues of their whereabouts and they may attempt to travel to a former residence or wander to a favorite location.
An understanding of wandering behavior in people with dementia allows search-and-rescue services to maximize their efforts within the most effective perimeters. The wanderer's previous home sites or places of special meaning should be searched. Bushes and briars 100 yards parallel to roadways need special attention as the person could become entangled and not be able to problem-solve their way out. Trackers and tracking dog teams should also concentrate along roadways, drainage and stream areas, looking for signs along roadways and trails.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
