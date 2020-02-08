SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Diabetes self-management

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. High 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.