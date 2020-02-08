SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Diabetes self-management

If you are one of the millions of people living with diabetes, there is good news to help you live a better quality of life. Participating in a self-management education program can help you learn skills to manage your diabetes more effectively by checking blood sugar regularly, eating healthy food, being active, taking medicines as prescribed, and getting more out of your doctor visits.
Diabetes self-management programs have been shown to lower A1C levels, prevent or reduce diabetes complications, improve quality of life. and lower your medical expenses.
The bottom line is that people who have the information and support they need to manage their diabetes are healthier than people who do not.
Find out how the six-session group Diabetes Self-Management Program can help you learn more and feel better. Designed for people with type 2 diabetes, it's aimed at helping you manage your symptoms, tiredness, pain and emotional issues, by teaching skills to better manage your diabetes day to day.
The Niagara County Department of Health, in conjunction with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, will presenting the program at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, starting Feb. 28. Sessions take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays for six weeks. There are still seats available, but you must pre-register. Please call 433-1886 to reserve your seat.
The program is an interactive workshop delivered by trained leaders. Topics include:
— Ways to deal with diabetes symptoms, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress and emotional problems such as depression, anger, fear and frustration.
— Healthy eating.
— Taking medications as prescribed.
— Working more effectively with health care providers.
— Preventing complications.
— Lowering your A1C.
Please enroll to get the information you need to be healthier and have a quality of life you deserve.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.